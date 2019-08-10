× Tipton County corrections officers fired for alleged drug activity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Tipton County corrections officers are off the job after authorities say they found evidence of drug activity, the county sheriff’s office said.

Amanda Jones was taken into custody Friday after investigators say they witnessed her buying drugs illegally. She was not on duty at the time, and the sheriff’s office says there is no evidence that she did anything illegal while on the job.

She is currently being held with no bond pending further investigation.

Taras Baker, 25, was also arrested in the investigation and charged with possession of marijuana. He posted a $1,000 bond and is due to appear in General Sessions Court.