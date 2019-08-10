Tigers hold first scrimmage of fall camp during Fan Fest at the Liberty Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- The Tigers taking a big step toward their season opener Saturday, a season opener that's now less than three weeks away, by holding their first practice inside the Liberty Bowl, the site of that border war with Ole Miss on August 31st.

But this, not just practice number-8 of fall camp. It was Fan Fest for the U of M. A chance for the Tigers to show off a little bit in front of their fans. Over eighteen hundred on hand as the Tigers also held their first scrimmage of preseason camp followed by an autograph session, on the field.

It was a pretty busy day at the Liberty Bowl and a scrimmage, won by the defense. "I'm really pleased with what I saw from the defense. Guys are flying around, playing with a lot of confidence. We've had a back and forth camp up until this point. Defense, I thought, came out and got the best of the offense today. There was some big hits," said Tigers coach Mike Norvell.

"Defense brought it today. Probably the best I've seen them play all camp. They really challenged us today. We had to fight through adversity. It was a great day," adding freshman running back and former Whitehaven star Kylan Watkins.

The Tigers also enjoyed having the fans in the stands. "Always enjoy having the fans out here. I got family around. Playing in front of them, it's like playing in a game. Wonderful experience," said Tigers linebacker Austin Hall.