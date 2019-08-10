Hardaway helps Cameron Payne in his return to the NBA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- Tigers coach Penny Hardaway, lending a helping hand, stepping up to help a Memphian try to work his way back to the NBA.

Cameron Payne taking time out of his fifth annual basketball camp out at his alma mater Lausanne to discuss how Hardaway's help led to a second chance in the NBA.

Payne is the newest member of the world champion Toronto Raptors, signing a two-year deal with Toronto after a strong summer run with the Mavericks.

And guess who was there this summer when Payne, a 2015 first round pick of the Thunder, needed guidance to get back in the league? It was Hardaway. "He took me in. He allowed me to come every day, work out with them. He taught me the game. We sat down and watched film. He gave me a chef. There's just so many things Penny did I'm so grateful for. Once again, I say, I'm blessed and I'm so thankful he took the time. He's a head coach. You don't really get a lot of time around with a head coach. I'm thankful that he was able to help me out," said Payne.