Authorities: Escaped inmate may be cornered, capture imminent

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A reward for accused murderer and escaped inmate Curtis Ray Watson increased, and law enforcement told people in the search area Watson has been spotted.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections added $4,500 to the reward Friday, bringing the total offered for Watson to $57,000 on the fourth day of searching for the inmate who escaped from the West Tennessee Penitentiary.

Shortly after that reward was increased, WREG's Peter Fleischer reported that law enforcement began telling residents Watson was spotted in a wooded area off Highway 371.

Authorities are currently searching the area and may have Watson cornered.

WREG saw agents and K-9 squads running into the wooded area.

Residents are hoping this will bring an end to a stressful and terrifying situation. Watson broke into a nearby home overnight Friday and stole food.

Residents tell WREG that Watson broke into a home in unincorporated Cherry early this morning, stealing food and water. The scariest part? A family slept peacefully while this alleged murdered and escapee moved through their house. — Peter Fleischer (@Peter_Fleischer) August 10, 2019

WREG is at the scene of the search and will update this story as we learn more.