DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 1 just released

Woman dead after overnight shooting in Orange Mound

Posted 5:04 am, August 9, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A woman was killed as the result of an overnight shooting in the Orange Mound community.

It happened at the corner of Park Avenue and Grand Street outside the A-1 Speedy Corner store around 11 p.m. Thursday, August 8.

Our crews were on the scene when dozens of people started to gather as police put up the crime scene tape.

Officers have not said who this woman is and have not said anything about the shooter.

If you know anything about this situation call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.