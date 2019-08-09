Woman dead after overnight shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed as the result of an overnight shooting in the Orange Mound community.

It happened at the corner of Park Avenue and Grand Street outside the A-1 Speedy Corner store around 11 p.m. Thursday, August 8.

Our crews were on the scene when dozens of people started to gather as police put up the crime scene tape.

Officers have not said who this woman is and have not said anything about the shooter.

If you know anything about this situation call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.