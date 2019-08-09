West Memphis funeral home creates prayer books for families of recent mass shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A local funeral home wants to help those hurting in the aftermath of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

"Our first initial thing was to bring the ability for the people in the Mid-South and here in the Delta to say their goodbyes," Jason Johnston said.

Johnston is the General Manager of Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis. This week the staff created prayer books for people to fill with messages of encouragement for the families of those shooting victims.

“They’re going to know that these families have the ability to see those messages and reflect on them for years to come," Johnston said.

It's a way for those who can't physically attend the funerals to let these families know they stand with them in their pain. People came to the funeral home to share messages, others submitted them online and through email.

“I think that expressing grief, expressing a common feeling. Even though some could give sympathy very, very few could give empathy probably it’s getting more and more unfortunately.”

The funeral home mailed out the books Friday and are working with the Funeral Director's Associations in Texas and Ohio to get the books to the families once arrangements are completed.