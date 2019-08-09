× Two people transported following hazmat situation in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Two people were transported to the hospital following a reported hazmat situation in Millington.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told a chemical caught fire early Friday morning at Tradebe, a company that disposes hazardous materials. Two employees were burned, but they did not sustain life threatening injuries.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine what type of chemical caught on fire.

Victory Lane at Fite Road is closed at this time.