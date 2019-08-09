DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
Suspect accused of shooting man in the back pleads guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Memphis man was sentenced to 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to several charges, including second-degree murder.

According to authorities, defendant Joe Ford was involved in a fight with Edward Bullock Junior on July 15, 2017. Ford left the scene but returned some time later with a gun. He then shot Bullock in the back as the victim sat in his truck in the 3500 block of Grey Bark in Parkway Village.

The truck rolled down the driveway and into a yard across the street.

Another man that was standing next to Bullock’s vehicle was also in danger during the shooting but was not hurt.

Ford pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun charges.

A mugshot for Ford was not available.

