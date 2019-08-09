Police say cleaning lady pawned $14K in jewelry taken from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A cleaning lady is accused of cleaning out a woman's house of $14,500 in jewelry and pawning it.

The victim says she hired a service to clean her home on Southwood, in East Memphis. Two employees of the service came and cleaned her home for about an hour on the morning of June 20, she said.

When they left, the woman says she went to get her jewelry out of a drawer in the living room and noticed it missing.

Police say on June 23, one of those women took the rings, earrings and a necklace to Reliable Pawn on Summer Avenue and pawned them. Pictures of the jewelry were shown to the victim, who identified them.

Vicki Walker is charged with theft of property, $10,000-$60,000.