MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said they were called to the scene of a deadly shooting in the Nutbush neighborhood.

It happened in the 1500 block of Duke just before noon on Friday, August 9.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene and so far police have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.