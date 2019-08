× One person killed in shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday afternoon in Hickory Hill, Memphis Police said.

Police responded to the scene at 6284 Kirby Downs around 1:20 p.m. There, they found a person who was shot dead and another person who was grazed by a bullet.

There is currently no suspect information available, police said.

Anyone with any information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.