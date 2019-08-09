DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 1 just released

Man dies in Tennessee after confrontation with deputies

Posted 8:00 am, August 9, 2019, by

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities say a man has died after displaying a gun while deputies were trying to take him into custody on outstanding arrest warrants.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the man’s death Thursday in Sevier County. The TBI said in a news release that deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office went to the location in the Seymour community to try to arrest the man. He was identified as 42-year-old Norman Lowell Vandergriff of Knoxville.

The release said the man reportedly wouldn’t comply with verbal commands, began resisting and displayed a gun, resulting in deputies firing shots at a vehicle the man was in. The agency said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.