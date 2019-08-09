Live at 9: Bruce Conforth, Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, Capone & The Vandoliers

Author Chat with Bruce Conforth

He was born in Mississippi more than 100 years ago, but the legends surrounding blues singer Robert Johnson still survive today. The most well-known is about him selling his soul at the crossroads for his talent.

Bruce Conforth dives into Johnson’s tale and takes a hard look at those myths and the very real story.

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest

There are thousands of Elvis tribute artists around the world, but Ben Thompson reigns supreme right now having won last year's competition. He and Jeff Lewis stopped by Live at 9 to talk about Elvis Week and taking the stage during Elvis Week.

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Capone

Capone has shared the stage with plenty of funny people like Michael Epps and Tracey Morgan, but this weekend he's taking the Chuckles stage solo and is sure to be a hit with Mid-South audiences.

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Vandoliers

The Vandoliers channel a variety of elements for their unique sound, injecting punk rock into old country and some good ole fashion fiddling, Tex-Mex horns and more.

They stopped by to perform for us on Live at 9.

For more information, click here.