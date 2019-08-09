× Laird Veatch named new athletic director for U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several months after announcing the departure of its athletic director, the University of Memphis has found their permanent replacement in Laird Veatch.

Veatch has a long career in intercollegiate athletics having started off as a former student athlete himself under Bill Snyder at Kansas State in the early 90s.

After graduating he worked for a number of universities in Texas, Missouri, Iowa and Kansas before being named the Executive Associate Athletics Director at the University of Florida in 2017.

“Laird’s a perfect fit for the University and our City,” said U of M President M. David Rudd. “As a former student-athlete, he brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience at some of the nation’s leading athletic departments, along with a strong vision for the future, a keen understanding of a rapidly changing landscape, unparalleled integrity and energy, and a commitment to competing at the highest level.”

Join me in welcoming our new Athletic Director, Laird Veatch from the U of Florida. Previous stops were U of Texas, Missouri, Kansas State and Iowa State. Comments below from national colleagues. See the formal U of M press release for additional details. pic.twitter.com/urzKMhWroy — Dr. M. David Rudd (@UofMemphisPres) August 9, 2019

“I am so excited to come alongside the team in place to serve our student-athletes, University, fans and community! My family and I are truly grateful. We can’t wait to develop new friendships and earn the right to be called Memphians.”

The former athletic director Tom Bowen stepped down in May and was replaced by Allie Prescott until a replacement could be found. Bowen said he was pursuing a new career opportunity after seven years as athletic director at the U of M.