Elvis Week kicks off on Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s an annual event that brings thousands of Elvis Presley fans to the Bluff City every year and this year it’s expected to be even bigger.

Elvis Week, a nine-day event that celebrates the music legend’s life and legacy, kicks off on Friday, August 9.

The event includes a Elvis Tribute Contest, Elvis Karaoke, an auction and even Elvis Bingo.

The full list of events can be found below. For more information, click here.

Friday, August 9

Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Meet ‘N’ Greet

An Afternoon With Shawn Klush

Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal Round

Ultimate Elvis Week After- Party Hosted By Jeff Lewis

Saturday, August 10

37Th Annual Elvis 5K Benefitting Livitup

Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Final Round

Ultimate Elvis Week After- Party Hosted By Jeff Lewis

Sunday, August 11

Elvis Unplugged: The Early Years – Starring Dean Z & Friends

The Ultimate Return

Ultimate Elvis Week After- Party Hosted By Jeff Lewis

Monday, August 12

Elvis Presley Memorial Trauma Center Fan Reception

Elvis: The Rocker Starring Dean Z

Tuesday, August 13

American Sound Studio Panel

The Auction At Graceland

Ronnie Milsap In Concert

Wednesday, August 14

Graceland Excursions: Tupelo, Mississippi

Fan Celebration Event

Memphis Jones And The King Featuring Jay Dupuis

American Sound 50Th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Elvis Week Bash

Thursday, August 15

Conversations On Elvis Panel

Memories Of Elvis Dinner Banquet

Candlelight Vigil

Friday, August 16

Elvis Gospel Brunch

Graceland Legends Induction Ceremony

1969 50Th Anniversary Concert – Elvis Returns To Vegas

Viva Las Vegas After-Party At Elvis Presley’S Memphis

Saturday, August 17

Elvis In Vegas Panel

Elvis Presley Gospel Homecoming

Sunday, August 18

James Burton: Celebrating 80 Years Of His Life And Music

Multiple Date Events & Activities

All-New Tcb Pass

Elvis Week Music Pavilion

Free Morning And Evening Walk-Up Times To The Meditation Garden

Graceland Mansion Tours

Elvis Presley’S Memphis

Free Events And Activities At The Guest House At Graceland

Elvis Karaoke

Lowell Hays Trunk Show

Meet ‘N’ Greet With Betty Harper

Elvis Bingo

Elvis – The Game Show

Meet ‘N’ Greet With Joe Petruccio

Dinstuhl’S Chocolate Tasting