Elvis Week kicks off on Friday

Posted 4:52 am, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:53AM, August 9, 2019

FILE - This 1972 file photo shows Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, during a performance. A launch party marking the release of an album of gospel songs by Presley is among the highlights of 2018’s Elvis Week in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s an annual event that brings thousands of Elvis Presley fans to the Bluff City every year and this year it’s expected to be even bigger.

Elvis Week, a nine-day event that celebrates the music legend’s life and legacy, kicks off on Friday, August 9.

The event includes a Elvis Tribute Contest, Elvis Karaoke, an auction and even Elvis Bingo.

Friday, August 9

Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Meet ‘N’ Greet
An Afternoon With Shawn Klush
Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal Round
Ultimate Elvis Week After- Party Hosted By Jeff Lewis

Saturday, August 10

37Th Annual Elvis 5K Benefitting Livitup
Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Final Round
Ultimate Elvis Week After- Party Hosted By Jeff Lewis

Sunday, August 11

Elvis Unplugged: The Early Years – Starring Dean Z & Friends
The Ultimate Return
Ultimate Elvis Week After- Party Hosted By Jeff Lewis

Monday, August 12

Elvis Presley Memorial Trauma Center Fan Reception
Elvis: The Rocker Starring Dean Z

Tuesday, August 13

American Sound Studio Panel
The Auction At Graceland
Ronnie Milsap In Concert

Wednesday, August 14

Graceland Excursions: Tupelo, Mississippi
Fan Celebration Event
Memphis Jones And The King Featuring Jay Dupuis
American Sound 50Th Anniversary Celebration Concert
Elvis Week Bash

Thursday, August 15

Conversations On Elvis Panel
Memories Of Elvis Dinner Banquet
Candlelight Vigil

Friday, August 16

Elvis Gospel Brunch
Graceland Legends Induction Ceremony
1969 50Th Anniversary Concert – Elvis Returns To Vegas
Viva Las Vegas After-Party At Elvis Presley’S Memphis

Saturday, August 17

Elvis In Vegas Panel
Elvis Presley Gospel Homecoming

Sunday, August 18

James Burton: Celebrating 80 Years Of His Life And Music

Multiple Date Events & Activities

All-New Tcb Pass
Elvis Week Music Pavilion
Free Morning And Evening Walk-Up Times To The Meditation Garden
Graceland Mansion Tours
Elvis Presley’S Memphis
Free Events And Activities At The Guest House At Graceland
Elvis Karaoke
Lowell Hays Trunk Show
Meet ‘N’ Greet With Betty Harper
Elvis Bingo
Elvis – The Game Show
Meet ‘N’ Greet With Joe Petruccio
Dinstuhl’S Chocolate Tasting

 

