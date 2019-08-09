Elvis Week kicks off on Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s an annual event that brings thousands of Elvis Presley fans to the Bluff City every year and this year it’s expected to be even bigger.
Elvis Week, a nine-day event that celebrates the music legend’s life and legacy, kicks off on Friday, August 9.
The event includes a Elvis Tribute Contest, Elvis Karaoke, an auction and even Elvis Bingo.
The full list of events can be found below. For more information, click here.
Friday, August 9
Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Meet ‘N’ Greet
An Afternoon With Shawn Klush
Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal Round
Ultimate Elvis Week After- Party Hosted By Jeff Lewis
Saturday, August 10
37Th Annual Elvis 5K Benefitting Livitup
Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Final Round
Ultimate Elvis Week After- Party Hosted By Jeff Lewis
Sunday, August 11
Elvis Unplugged: The Early Years – Starring Dean Z & Friends
The Ultimate Return
Ultimate Elvis Week After- Party Hosted By Jeff Lewis
Monday, August 12
Elvis Presley Memorial Trauma Center Fan Reception
Elvis: The Rocker Starring Dean Z
Tuesday, August 13
American Sound Studio Panel
The Auction At Graceland
Ronnie Milsap In Concert
Wednesday, August 14
Graceland Excursions: Tupelo, Mississippi
Fan Celebration Event
Memphis Jones And The King Featuring Jay Dupuis
American Sound 50Th Anniversary Celebration Concert
Elvis Week Bash
Thursday, August 15
Conversations On Elvis Panel
Memories Of Elvis Dinner Banquet
Candlelight Vigil
Friday, August 16
Elvis Gospel Brunch
Graceland Legends Induction Ceremony
1969 50Th Anniversary Concert – Elvis Returns To Vegas
Viva Las Vegas After-Party At Elvis Presley’S Memphis
Saturday, August 17
Elvis In Vegas Panel
Elvis Presley Gospel Homecoming
Sunday, August 18
James Burton: Celebrating 80 Years Of His Life And Music
Multiple Date Events & Activities
All-New Tcb Pass
Elvis Week Music Pavilion
Free Morning And Evening Walk-Up Times To The Meditation Garden
Graceland Mansion Tours
Elvis Presley’S Memphis
Free Events And Activities At The Guest House At Graceland
Elvis Karaoke
Lowell Hays Trunk Show
Meet ‘N’ Greet With Betty Harper
Elvis Bingo
Elvis – The Game Show
Meet ‘N’ Greet With Joe Petruccio
Dinstuhl’S Chocolate Tasting