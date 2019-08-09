× Documents: Corrections administrator sexually assaulted, strangled after inmate escapes

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released more details of Curtis Ray Watson‘s escape and corrections administrator Debra Johnson’s death during Day 3 of the search for Watson.

Watson escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday. Shortly after his escape corrections officers found Johnson dead in her home on the grounds of the penitentiary.

UPDATE: As our search for Curtis Watson continues, we’ve pulled together a timeline of events from August 7th. pic.twitter.com/7PVDqkj4I3 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 9, 2019

Watson was announced as a person of interest in the homicide Wednesday and was upgraded to being a suspect with a warrant out for his arrest Thursday. TBI released the affidavit that went into detail of how Johnson was found.

According to the affidavit, Watson was released for work duty to mow the grass of the grounds. He was a trusty for the prison and had access to prison equipment.

After noticing Johnson did not show up to work, authorities checked her home and found the reflective vest like the one Watson was wearing. They also found Johnson’s body, which appeared to be strangled.

The medical examiner later confirmed Johnson died from strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide. It was also found that Johnson had been sexually assaulted.

About three hours later after finding him missing, authorities found the tractor Watson used to escape about two miles from the prison, and it had Watson’s prison ID card inside.

TBI hosted a press conference Friday afternoon to announce updates on the search during its third day. Johnson’s body will be taken from Memphis to Nashville later Friday afternoon.

Officials said Watson could be anywhere by now. They urged residents across the state to check for anything unusual or out of place in their property.

If Watson is seen, immediately call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. He should be considered extremely dangerous.