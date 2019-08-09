× Arkansas man charged with providing support to terrorist group

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Helena-West Helena, Arkansas man has been charged with providing support to Al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula, a terrorist organization, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Bilal Al-Rayanni, also known as Bilal Kassim Alawdi, 28, was charged in an indictment Thursday. Al-Rayanni, who is from Yemen, is in custody after he was arrested June 27 for allegedly providing a false name on a passport application.

The indictment alleges that between October and December 2014, while outside the United States, Al-Rayanni tried to provide support, resources and personnel, including himself, to the Al-Qa’ida group knowing that it was a designated terrorist organization.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Little Rock Division, the Little Rock Joint Terrorism Task Force and the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service, and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas and the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula is also known as Ansar al-Shari’a.