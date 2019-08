× Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed after a car accident in the Nutbush neighborhood.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Jackson and Townes before 10 a.m. Thursday, August 8.

One woman died on the scene while a second was rushed to the Regional Medical Center. That individual is expected to be okay, police said.

The deceased has not been identified.