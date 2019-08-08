Tigers back up QB decides to transfer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- Not exactly what you want to have happen just a little over three weeks before the season opener.

But for Tigers coach Mike Norvell, it's now happened twice. In back to back years. Losing his back-up quarterback during fall camp.

Last year, it was David Moore.

Thursday, Brady McBride announced he was putting his name in the transfer portal and leaving a huge void behind incumbent starter Brady White with a couple of redshirt sophomores, ready to step up in Markevion Quinn and Connor Adair.

While not mentioning McBride by name, Norvell says he's confident in the QB's still on the roster. "I'm really pleased with the guys that are here. Some people make decisions what they think is best and situations they want to be in. I'm fired up about the future here. We have four quarterbacks on scholarships. We had five so we're in pretty good shape. I think all those guys are in a great spot. We're light years ahead, this year, in the quarterback room than we were at any point last year," Norvell said.