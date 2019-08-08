LIVE: Updates on Day 2 of manhunt for escaped inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite a statewide manhunt and plenty of leads, there have been no confirmed sightings of escaped inmate Curtis Watson, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday, as the search continued for a second day.

Gov. Bill Lee and the heads of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Department of Corrections provided updates in the search Thursday afternoon.

Lee said the state is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Watson’s arrest and conviction.

“Make no mistake, we need people in this state to be vigilant,” Lee said, urging anyone with tips to call authorities.

TBI Director David Rausch said Watson is now a suspect in the homicide of prison administrator Debra Johnson, no longer just a person of interest.

He asked people in the state to check outbuildings like sheds and trail cameras on their property, and said Watson could also be outside the state.

Johnson was found dead in her home on prison grounds at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning on Wednesday, and prison workers later noticed Watson was missing. He allegedly escaped the area on a tractor.

Watson was serving a 15-year sentence for a 2012 aggravated kidnapping charge in Henry County.

Watson is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

TBI would not say Thursday what he might be armed with or how Johnson was killed.

Watson’s last known address was in Henry County in northwest Tennessee.