Sherra Wright’s records show more than 50 disciplinary incidents in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright is serving a 30 year sentence for conspiring to murder her ex-husband, Lorenzen Wright. Now we’re getting a look at her behavior behind bars.

WREG obtained a 206 page report that contains every time Wright’s behavior was noted before she took her plea deal. She was first incarcerated on January 10, 2018. Her first issue was documented on March 10, 2018 when she was caught passing a note to another inmate. She was given a warning, but it was a sign of things to come.

Wright was cited seven times that month, the highest of any during her time in jail, and her behavior would get much worse.

On May 29, 2018, guards say Wright got naked and flooded her cell, pushed the water into the day room and yelled, “I’m going swimming. I’m going swimming y’all.”

She also frequently had disputes with prison officials. On October 5, 2018, documents state Wright began dancing and yelling disrespectful things to guards during a strip search, including “You could have at least thrown me some dollars.”

Three days after that incident, Wright was deemed mentally competent to stand trial, although she had appeared in a red jump suit to indicate discipline for poor behavior. She would not get an insanity plea.

The incidents slowed after she was deemed mentally fit. Thirty of the 51 reports happened before her mental evaluation was announced, but she wasn’t a model inmate moving forward.

On March 2, 2019, records show Wright became irate over not receiving medication. She began screaming and cursing at guards, and at one point she yelled, “My kids make more money than y’all. They millionaires.”

She had numerous incidents after that for noise level violations and disrespectful behavior until July 8. That was barely two weeks before she pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder her ex-husband.

It’s unclear if Wright will testify in the murder trial of Billy Ray Turner in September 2019. But if she does, her discipline record behind bars could very well play a factor.

Below is a sampling from her jail disciplinary reports. WARNING: CONTAINS PROFANITY.