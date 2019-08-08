× Sex offender convicted in Blytheville woman’s murder

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A known sex offender has been convicted of first-degree murder after police say he admitted to assaulting a young mother whose body was found in Blytheville.

Harold Bennett, 44, was charged with 29-year-old Bianca Rainer’s murder after Blytheville Police arrested him in June, 2018.

A jury made up of six men and six women recommended a life sentence, along with an additional 15 years for firearm enhancement.

“I appreciate the hard work put in by the Blytheville Police Department, as well as the jury’s time in listening to the case, considering the facts and delivering this just verdict,” Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said.