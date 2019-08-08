× Memphis man accused of offering aid to homeless woman, raping her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say a homeless woman claimed he raped her.

On Monday, August 5, the woman told police she was in the 3200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard when she came in contact with the defendant Kendle Martin. The woman stated she told him that she was homeless so he offered her a ride and a place to sleep.

She agreed and was driven to Martin’s home, police said.

When they arrived, she said Martin got undressed and told her to take off her clothes too. That’s when she said he raped her.

Martin was detained by police on Wednesday, August 7. He told investigators that he and the 57-year-old woman had consensual sex.

He was charged with rape.