Medline Industries to bring 450 distribution jobs to Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A medical manufacturing and distribution company based in Illinois will be relocating its distribution center to Mississippi.

In a release sent out Thursday, Medline Industries, Inc. said it will be investing $46 million into a new Southaven location while creating some 450 jobs. Some of those positions will go to existing employees at the Memphis location, but a large number will be created for Mississippi residents.

Dmitry Dukhan, vice president of Real Estate Operation for Medline, called Southaven “an ideal location” saying it allows them to “expand our presence as a local employer.” They also pointed to the quality of the local workforce, the high quality of life and the Mid-South’s reputation of being a transportation hub as things that really appealed to them during the decision-making process.

“Medline’s investment in the Southaven community and the creation of hundreds of new jobs marks the beginning of a long-lasting business partnership with the state of Mississippi and a long-term commitment to the people of DeSoto County,” Governor Phil Bryant said.

The state, city of Southaven and Desoto County will all pitch in to provide assistance to Medline.

The company plans to begin operations in 2021.