Live at 9: ARISE2Read, Philip Mudd, Patricia Wilkinson & Dr Cedric Hunter

ARISE2Read

Only about a quarter of third grade students in Shelby County are reading on their grade level, but area organizations are working to change that.

ARISE2Read is a partnership of evangelical churches and businesses with local school districts to strengthen second-grade students and enable them to enter third grade reading on grade level.

Karen Vogelsang and Lavonice Williams joined us to talk about how you can get involved.

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Chat with Philip Mudd

The debate over interrogation techniques including the torturing of suspects and the CIA's role has long been discussed in the years since September 11th.

Now, the ex-deputy director of the CIA's Counterterrorist Center and the FBI's National Security Branch weighs in from his own perspective.

Philip Mudd joined us to discuss his book "Black Site: The CIA in the Post-9/11 World."

To view the book on Amazon, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Chat with Patricia Wilkinson

In this complicated world raising your children to be successful, well adjusted human beings is something all parents strive to do. Patricia Wilkinson, the co-author of "Brain Stages: How to Raise Smart, Confident Kids and Have Fun Doing It," stopped by to talk about how you can do that in your own home.

To view the book on Amazon, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr Cedric Hunter on DIEP flap surgery

A local plastic surgeon is the only one in Memphis performing a certain kind of breast reconstruction procedure that in high demand for many patients after a mastectomy. Dr. Cedric Hunter from University Plastic Surgeons explained how the procedure is different and how it works.

For more information, click here.