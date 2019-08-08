× Former Dave & Buster’s manager accused of stealing $142k

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former manager at Dave & Buster’s is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the business.

According to police, a spokesperson for the company contacted them on May 10 to report that Christopher Bruno of Arlington was stealing money from both the safe and the photo booth. From March to May of 2019, he allegedly stole $132, 183 from the safe and more than $9,000 from the booth.

He was let go from his position and the police contacted.

Police said Dave & Buster’s turned over surveillance video as evidence.

Bruno was arrested on Wednesday, August 7, and charged with theft of property.