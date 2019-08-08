× Downtown Memphis shooting leaves one injured, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight near 201 Poplar landed one man in the hospital and another on the run from the law.

According to police, a fight broke out near the corner of B.B. King Boulevard and Poplar Avenue early Thursday morning. That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other individual.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but authorities said he is expected to be okay.

Police did not release a description of the suspect, saying he’s known to the victim.

This was the second time this week authorities have been called to the area near 901 Poplar in regards to a shooting. On Monday, a deputy shot and killed a man after that individual stabbed him.