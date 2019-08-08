Bright Spot: Creating happiness through line dancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Step by step and move by move, one Mid-South group is creating happiness through line dancing. They're called Memphis Finest 901 Line Dance Krewe.

"They just bring me joy. They do. When I see them coming through that door my face just smiles."

If we told you how old Elbert Rich is you probably wouldn't believe us. He's a 73-year-old retired Memphis firefighter and a former Grizzlies grandpa.

"I'm a firm believer that if you sit at home everyday when you want to move you can't."

Rich is the group's oldest dancer. He's proud the group does more than just dance. They also give back to their community.

"In order to help the generation you have to give back, not just your children, other children. Impart in their life. We talk about how bad they are but what are you doing to help?"

They've even adopted an elementary school.

"We`re just family and we just believe in giving back. That`s just what we do. We do this all of the time."

Jaqui Bain created the group three years ago. Twice a week they meet for practice, but that's not all they do.

"We do a lot of traveling. Sometimes our coach overbooks us."

Margaret Vaughn, 64, is cruising right along thanks to the group. She retired from Memphis Light, Gas and Water and discovered health problems. They have since been cured.

"I had an issue with arthritis and after three months, it went away."

Thanks to her brothers and sisters as she calls them, she is now living her dream by dancing.

"They tell me, 'you aint the momma of us.' But yes I am because they love me like that."

And as Symone Woolridge quickly learned, this family had no problem welcoming her with open arms....and an invitation to dance.

"Alright Symone can you come up sweetheart."

It took her a second to learn the moves, but was soon dancing along with them.

No matter the age or the experience, the group says the treat everyone the same. They are there to get you on your feet and having a little bit of fun along the way.

