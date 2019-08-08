× Billy Ray Turner to appear in court for sentencing in gun case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of helping Sherra Wright kill her ex-husband Lorenzen Wright will be in court on Thursday.

Billy Ray Turner pleaded guilty to gun charges in an unrelated case back in June 2019 and was scheduled to be sentenced on July 26. However, that sentencing hearing was pushed back after Sherra Wright unexpectedly appeared in court on July 25 to announce she had pleaded guilty to facilitation charges related to Lorenzen’s case.

In his gun chase, Turner was charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun after officers found two guns at his home when he was arrested in connection to the murder of basketball star Lorenzen Wright. Court records show him in possession of a .38 revolver and 9 mm handgun.

Subscribe to the new podcast “Killing Lorenzen” now

Prior Tennessee criminal records for Turner list charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and cocaine sales from 1992. That means he was not allowed to have a gun in his possession.

Turner pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun. The second gun charge was dismissed.

Turner faces eight to 30 years, as opposed to a possible 60 years with a jury trial.

Turner is set to face trial in the Lorenzen Wright murder case in September.