× Nine days after deadly shooting, Southaven Walmart reopens store

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Since closing after a deadly shooting where two employees were killed, the Walmart in Southaven has reopened portions of its store.

The pharmacy and grocery sides of the Walmart were reopened August 8 for the first time since a former employee opened fire in the store and killed two employees: Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown.

The former employee was identified as Martez Abram, who was fired shortly before the shooting incident.