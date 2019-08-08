In this July 30, 2019, file photo Walmart employees gather in a nearby parking lot after a shooting at the store in Southaven, Miss. The discounter has dealt with thousands of violent crimes at its stores across the country, including one that took place less than a week ago at a store in Mississippi where a disgruntled worker killed two co -workers and wounded a police officer. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
Nine days after deadly shooting, Southaven Walmart reopens store
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Since closing after a deadly shooting where two employees were killed, the Walmart in Southaven has reopened portions of its store.
The pharmacy and grocery sides of the Walmart were reopened August 8 for the first time since a former employee opened fire in the store and killed two employees: Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown.
The former employee was identified as Martez Abram, who was fired shortly before the shooting incident.