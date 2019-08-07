Woman describes violent carjacking in Parkway Village: ‘He was trying to pull me down the stairs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is speaking out after she said she was forced to give up the keys to her car in Parkway Village.

The 24-year-old woman said she was walking up the stairs to her home off Goodlett Street when a man approached her.

"He grabbed me by my ankle, and I turned around and saw that he had a gun," she said. "He had the gun up to my face."

The victim said her mind was racing during the incident.

"He was trying to pull me down the stairs, and I was pulling myself back up, so we were kind of tugging with my left leg," she said.

She said she begged and pleaded for the man to let her go, but he didn't give up and took her phone and car keys. Two other men in their twenties were with the suspect when he took off.

While the victim said she's still shaken, she considers herself lucky.

"I knew he was either about to pull the trigger or take me with him," she said. "It was one or the other, but by the grace of God he finally let my leg go. It could've ended in so many other ways," she said.

The victim was driving a rental car at the time of the carjacking, and it has still not been recovered.