Report: FedEx to end ground-delivery contract with Amazon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx has announced it will not be renewing yet another contract with Amazon, Bloomberg reported.

The company’s ground-delivery contract with the online retailer is set to expire at the end of August.

The news comes exactly two months after FedEx announced it would not be renewing its shipping contract with Amazon as they planned to instead focus on its own shipping network.

In June, a FedEx spokesperson said e-commerce in the United States is expected to grow to between 50 million to 100 million packages per day by 2026, and the company has prepared its network to serve those thousands of customers.

“FedEx has already built out the network and capacity to serve thousands of retailers in the e-commerce space, including brands such as Target, Walgreens and Walmart,” a statement from the Memphis-based logistics company reads. “FedEx has made the strategic decision to not renew our FedEx Express contract with Amazon as we focus on serving the broader market. We are excited about the future of e-commerce and our role as a leader in it.”

FedEx said Amazon accounted for only 1.3% of its shipments in the U.S.

Amazon has been recently adding to its own shipping and logistics capabilities.

“We respect FedEx’s decision and thank them for their role serving Amazon customers over the years,” an Amazon spokesperson said.