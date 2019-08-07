Program aims to get young women involved in STEM field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Science, engineering, technology and math are some of the most promising career choices, but two Mid-South teens are worried not enough girls are even considering them.

They founded a non-profit called STEM4Fem to get middle school and high school girls motivated to pursue these careers.

All year long, teams of girls worked on STEM-based projects, and a lucky few finalists got to present their ideas Tuesday night at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library.

"This is really important because it's a community of girls that they can all meet with who are interested in STEM and talk to them and realize that when they go into this field in the future, that they have a community and will be listened to, and their projects will be taken seriously," STEM4Fem organizer Nithya Achanta said.

The five finalist teams that competed Tuesday were whittled down from about 20 teams, each with about three members.