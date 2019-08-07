Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 1 just released
Click here to see results in the Mississippi primaries

Police searching for Whitehaven shooting suspects

Posted 6:38 am, August 7, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis police are searching for two suspects caught on camera firing shots at a Whitehaven apartment complex.

It happened on Monday, August 5, at the Winbranch Apartments on Branchway Drive.

It’s unclear why the suspects opened fire, but we do know they shot at least four to five bullets, striking two separate vehicles. Another bullet went through a nearby window.

Video surveillance from the complex showed the two men firing shots near the leasing office of the complex. Thankfully no one was hurt.

If you can identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.