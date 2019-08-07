Police searching for Whitehaven shooting suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis police are searching for two suspects caught on camera firing shots at a Whitehaven apartment complex.

It happened on Monday, August 5, at the Winbranch Apartments on Branchway Drive.

It’s unclear why the suspects opened fire, but we do know they shot at least four to five bullets, striking two separate vehicles. Another bullet went through a nearby window.

Video surveillance from the complex showed the two men firing shots near the leasing office of the complex. Thankfully no one was hurt.

If you can identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.