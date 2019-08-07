New high school in Helena-West Helena won’t be ready until December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — High school students in Helena-West Helena will have to wait another four months before they can attend the new multi-million Central High School.

Superintendent Linda English says weather delays are preventing workers from finishing the $24 million project on time. That means state of the art classrooms, security systems, a new library and even an indoor sports facility won't be completed until early December 2019.

"We've had a very rainy season, and that has prolonged some of the construction," English said.

We reached out to Lewis-Elliot Architects about construction delays and were told any comments would have to come from Helena-West Helena Schools.

English says work is now on track for a December 2 opening.

"I've been on the phone today with them. They are constantly checking in and letting me know how things are going. They're not slowing down."

She says the school system is reviewing contracts to determine if any penalties can be assessed, because the project wasn't completed on schedule. We're told the rain delay is a consideration, but the school board will make the final decision.

For now, seventh and eighth grade students will attend Eliza Miller Junior High, and ninth through twelfth grade students will attend the current high school.