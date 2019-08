× Motorcyclist critically injured after accident at I-40, North Watkins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic heading westbound on Interstate 40 was backed up after a car accident Wednesday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a motorcyclist was traveling down I-40 near North Watkins when he crashed. The rider was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

I-40 westbound was down to one lane as of 9:40 a.m. . Traffic was backed up all the way past Warford.