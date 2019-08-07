Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Mid-South.

Shelby, Fayette, Tipton, Haywood, Lauderdale, Crockett, Gibson, Dyer, Obion, Desoto, Marshall, Tate, Tunica, Panola, Qitman, Coahoma, and all of the Mid-South counties in Arkansas have been included in the alert.

It will be active until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7.

The entire WREG viewing area is under a slight risk for severe weather.

WREG's Todd Demers said strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening hours.

Everyone is encouraged to stay up to date on rapidly changing weather conditions.