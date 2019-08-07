× Memphis man accused in violent attack at East Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A 34-year-old Memphis man was arrested after police say he violently attacked two women in a parking lot.

On July 29, the victims told police they went to the Q-Mart Station on Getwell to purchase snacks. While in the parking lot, they became involved in an argument with a man later identified by authorities as Rickey Jordan.

They said Jordan became “irate” and punched one of the women in the face multiple times, sending her belongings tumbling to the ground. She said she bent down to pick everything up and that’s when Jordan held her at knife point, telling her that the money was his now.

Seeing the incident, the other woman went to help her friend and that’s when she too was attacked. Jordan allegedly punched her in the face and chest before knocking her to the ground.

That’s when he reportedly fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.

Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.