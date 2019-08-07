× Memphis drug ring tied to street gang busted, authorities announce

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-member drug trafficking ring that operated in the North Memphis area was “dismantled” by a federal indictment, U.S. District Attorney Michael Dunavant announced Wednesday.

Operation Grapes of Wrath targeted the drug ring, which was tied to the Grape Street Crips street gang, authorities said.

Charges in the indictment are related to distribution of heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and ecstasy, as well as firearms violations.

Twelve of the 16 defendants were taken into custody July 25, Dunavant said. Fourteen of those defendants are from Memphis, one is from Jackson, Tennessee and one from Los Angeles.

Dunavant said the ATF began investigating several shootings in Memphis last summer and developed multiple suspects tied to drug trafficking.