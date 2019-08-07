Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 1 just released
Live at 9: Securing online data, Ride MATA, Watercooler Wednesday & QuikFix app

Posted 11:15 am, August 7, 2019

BBB: Safely securing your data online

Safely securing your data online – it’s a problem that’s getting worse according to the Federal Trade Commission. And in a massive settlement, Equifax must now reimburse some 145 million U.S. consumers after a 2017 cyber attack, but it turns out scammers are already targeting people looking to file a claim.

Randy Hutchinson, President and CEO of the BBB of the Mid-South, stopped by to help us all understand how we can protect ourselves.

Union calls for candidates to ride MATA

The Memphis Bus Riders Union believes transit should be a major issue in this year's city elections. That's whey they're inviting all the candidates for mayor to ride MATA with its members and get a first-hand experience on what it's like for daily riders.

Justin Davis and Sammie Hunter joined us to explain what this is so important.

Watercooler Wednesday

It's Watercooler Wednesday and we're talking about social media addiction, Netflix contracts and those ever-popular gender reveals.

Myron Mays, Latty and Todd Demers joined us to talk about all these hot topics.

QuikFix app

Need a little help? There's a new app from developers right here in Memphis that makes getting help that much easier.

 

