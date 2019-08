CORINTH, Miss. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for a wanted man out of Corinth, Mississippi.

Authorities said Kennoris Hughey, a known member of the Gangster Disciples, is wanted on a drug distribution conspiracy charge after reportedly being involved in a drug ring in north Mississippi since 2017.

The 37-year-old should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

If you know where he is call (601) 948-5000.