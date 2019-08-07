× Kids can get free backpacks, school supplies at Collierville event

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of students can get free backpacks filled with school supplies at two churches in Collierville on Wednesday.

The backpack giveaway will be from 6-8 p.m. at New Direction Church, 114 East Highway 72 in Collierville. Children need to come with an adult, and anyone is eligible.

Most backpacks have supplies for younger students, but some are geared to older students. There will also be health and dental screenings, inflatables for kids and refreshments.

New Direction Church and Central Church have partnered for this event for more than a decade. Last year, more than 900 backpacks were given out.