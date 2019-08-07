× Grizzlies release 2019 preseason schedule

MEMPHIS — With so much excitement centered on Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers, the Grizzlies are also gearing up for a big year and for those of you waiting with bated breath to see Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr…together…in the Beale Street Blue…here’s some good news.

Preseason is only a couple of months away.

The Grizz will open the preseason on Sunday, October sixth, taking on Israeli power Maccabi Haifa followed two days later with a visit by the New Zealand Breakers and former Tiger target and five-star guard RJ Hampton. The Grizzlies then host the Hornets on Monday, October fourteenth.

After three straight at home, the Grizz wrap up the preseason with games at Oklahoma City (Oct. 16) and at San Antonio (Oct. 18). That’s a new look OKC team with no Russell Westbrook or Paul George.