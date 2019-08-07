× Couple charged after police say drugs found in car with kids

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple is facing charges involving child endangerment and drug possession after police say they were pulled over with two small children and a large stash of drugs in their car.

Allison Morrow and James Repult were pulled over July 15 on Navy Road in Millington, almost 30 miles from their Southaven house, when officers say they noticed their Buick Regal driving 30 mph in a 40 mph zone, partially in the turn lane.

When Millington officers pulled them over, they say they noticed a strong smell of marijuana. They said Morrow pulled out a small bag of what appeared to be pot and said the two had “smoked a little bit” when leaving a friend’s house.

After a thorough search, police say they found a much larger, more potent stash, just feet away from the couple’s two young children.

They discovered 6.5 grams of methamphetamine on Morrow. In the car, they found liquid codiene, 82 Valium pills, Xanax, 3.5 grams of weed and three pipes, one of which was hot to the touch. They also found cash and scales.

Morrow is being held in Shelby County with a $100,000 bond on charges of drug possession with intent to sell and child endangerment. According to a police report, Repult faces the same charges plus a traffic violation, but his charges could not be found in Shelby County court or jail records.

WREG visited Morrow’s listed home address in Southaven, but nobody answered the door.

Authorities say the children were released to the custody of their grandmother.