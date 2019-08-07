× Authorities searching for escaped inmate in West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Lauderdale County, the county sheriff’s office confirmed.

A source close to the investigation says one person near the area of the penitentiary has been found dead.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was being turned over to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. TBI said they have agents on the way to the scene.

The prison in Henning houses adult male prisoners in maximum, medium and minimum security custody.

WREG has a crew on the way to learn more.