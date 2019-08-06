× Two people injured in separate overnight shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to two separate overnight shootings in Memphis.

The first happened just after midnight on North Watkins near Brown Avenue.

That individual was taken to the hospital but a condition was not released.

About an hour later, first responders were called to the 3700 block of East Shelby Drive after a man was shot and made his way there for help. Police said he was shot down the street in the 3600 block.

That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in this case was possibly driving a gray Buick.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.