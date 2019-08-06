Tigers ready for good times in the Bahamas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- With their coming out party in the Bahamas now just a week away, Penny Hardaway finally giving us our first look at his much talked about Tiger basketball team today.

The U of M and that heralded number-1 recruiting class getting ten practices ahead of their trip to the Bahamas next week where the Tigers will play four games in five days. It's the first time these guys will hit the floor, against some one else, anyone else since they all arrived on campus to much fanfare, earlier this summer.

Safe to say it's a trip these guys are really looking forward to with point guard Alex Lomax saying "I know I want to be on a boat. I want to go on a cruise or something. Be in the water, get in the water. I want to get in the water. Just have a lot of fun with my friends and teammates." Lomax not the only Tiger looking forward to some fun in the water of Nassau. "I either want to go on a jet ski or jump off a boat. Something crazy. Something crazy like that. Gotta be a good height though. Something thrilling," said former Cordova star Tyler Harris.

"I haven't been to the beach since I was like 5. That's probably about it. I want to go to the beach," added forward and Louisville transfer Lance Thomas.

Penny Hardaway is just hopeful this trip goes as well as the one he took with the Tigers back during his playing days at then-Memphis State. "It's basketball but it's also to get a vacation. See the island. See things they've never seen before. I just remember we went to Hawaii. I had never gone to Hawaii before and I've never forgotten that trip. I hope this is the same experience for our players on this trip," Hardaway said.