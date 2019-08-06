× Suspect wanted after shooting leaves man paralyzed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released an alert for a suspect accused of paralyzing a man during a shooting last month.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Mill Stream on Tuesday, July 16. A man was shot multiple times and was left paralyzed from the incident.

Witnesses said the victim was shot by two men. One of those men was Tavari Golden, police said. He frequents the areas of East Memphis, Cordova and Frayser with the second suspect who goes by the name “Grape Loco.”

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.