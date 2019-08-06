Shooting victim found at airport-area restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime scene tape surrounded a KFC and Taco Bell restaurant at Getwell and East Shelby Drive around 1 a.m. Monday after police say a shooting victim was found there.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators haven't said how the victim got here or if he was alone.

The shooting happened somewhere in the 3600 block of East Shelby Drive, which is less than a mile from the fast food restaurant.

The suspect may have been in a gray Buick. They aren't saying what the victim was doing at the time of the shooting, or if the victim knew the suspect.

Customers at a nearby business say this is the last thing they wanted to hear about in their neighborhood.

This shooting is one of two that Memphis police responded to in just a few hours. The other was in north Memphis at North Watkins and Brown Avenue.

People we talked to say they're not surprised by the violence.

"I wish they would take a break, but I mean, I can't tell anyone what to do. They're going to do what they want," a resident said.