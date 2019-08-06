× Reaves Law Firm files lawsuit after Hardaway advertising contract falls through

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local law firm is suing Tiger Sports Properties after they allegedly entered into an exclusive contract without Penny Hardaway’s permission.

According to the lawsuit, Reaves Law Firm signed a contract with Tiger Sports Properties, the exclusive rights owner for University of Memphis athletics, that said the law firm could use Penny Hardaway’s name, image and likeness as part of a marketing and advertising campaign from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2024. The contract also reportedly stated that the law firm would be given access to Hardaway in order to create these advertisements.

With this contract signed in March 2019, the law firm said they started making significant payments to Tiger Sports Properties.

On June 26, Reaves Law Firm said they received notice from The Sacks Group, PLLC, the group that represents Hardaway. They said Tiger Sports Properties didn’t have the right to grant the law firm use of Hardaway’s name, image or likeness. Furthermore, Hardaway didn’t authorize any of it.

The Reaves Law Firm filed a lawsuit against Tiger Sports Properties on August 2, 2019 asking for at least $75,000.

